AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Stock Price Down 9%

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) was down 9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.44 and last traded at $7.09. Approximately 3,652,738 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 7,729,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.79.

Separately, BidaskClub raised AgEagle Aerial Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.90.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter.

In related news, CFO Nicole M. Fernandez-Mcgovern sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $64,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Gardner sold 145,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total transaction of $488,224.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 371,942 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,787 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAVS. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $357,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS)

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry in the United States and internationally. It offers FarmLens, a subscription based cloud analytics service that processes data collected with a drone for use by farmers and agronomists; HempOverview, a software-as-a-solution web- and map-based technology platform to support the operations of domestic industrial hemp programs for state and tribal nation departments of agriculture, growers, and processors; and ParkView, a proprietary aerial imagery and data analytics platform for assessing and supporting sustainability initiatives involving municipal, state, and federal public parks and recreation areas.

