Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Trading Down 15.1%

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) shares dropped 15.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $75.05 and last traded at $76.94. Approximately 5,044,586 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 3,042,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.58.

EDIT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $30.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Editas Medicine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.22 and a beta of 1.83.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.78. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.74%. The firm had revenue of $62.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1532.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Charles Albright sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $632,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,820.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,770 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,670,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,412,000 after buying an additional 3,124,278 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,760,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,440 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,498,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,282,000 after purchasing an additional 510,595 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,074,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,669,000 after purchasing an additional 81,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,077,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,223,000 after purchasing an additional 86,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

