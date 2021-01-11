Dollars (USDX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.11 Million

Dollars (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 11th. Dollars has a market capitalization of $5.11 million and approximately $261,959.00 worth of Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dollars token can currently be purchased for $1.05 or 0.00003059 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Dollars has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00023670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00110258 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00065848 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.00260321 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00062284 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,321.40 or 0.85222477 BTC.

Dollars Token Profile

Dollars’ total supply is 4,959,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,858,671 tokens. Dollars’ official website is www.dollarprotocol.com

Dollars Token Trading

Dollars can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dollars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

