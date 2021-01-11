KeeperDAO Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.54 Million (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. During the last week, KeeperDAO has traded up 32.9% against the dollar. One KeeperDAO token can now be bought for approximately $191.30 or 0.00556023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KeeperDAO has a market capitalization of $6.97 million and $4.54 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KeeperDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00023670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00110258 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00065848 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.00260321 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00062284 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,321.40 or 0.85222477 BTC.

About KeeperDAO

KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,430 tokens. The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com

KeeperDAO Token Trading

KeeperDAO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeeperDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeeperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ROOKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for KeeperDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeeperDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.