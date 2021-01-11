Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) versus Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) Head-To-Head Review

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) and Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Fujitsu and Essentra, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fujitsu 0 0 1 1 3.50 Essentra 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Fujitsu and Essentra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fujitsu 3.95% 10.86% 4.69% Essentra N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fujitsu and Essentra’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fujitsu $35.49 billion 0.87 $1.47 billion $1.45 20.92 Essentra $1.24 billion 0.91 $49.03 million $0.27 15.93

Fujitsu has higher revenue and earnings than Essentra. Essentra is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fujitsu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Fujitsu has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Essentra has a beta of -0.49, indicating that its share price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fujitsu beats Essentra on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company in japan and internationally. The company operates through Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, such as datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc. This segment also provides network services, such as business network, etc.; cloud services; system support services comprising maintenance and surveillance services for information systems and networks; and security solutions that include information systems and networks installation. In addition, it offers system products, such as servers, storage systems, and operating system and middleware software; and network management and optical transmission systems, and mobile phone base stations. The Ubiquitous Solutions segment provides personal computers and mobile phones. The Device Solutions segment offers LSI devices for digital consumer electronics, automobiles, mobile phones, and servers; and electronic components, such as semiconductor packages, batteries, optical transceiver modules, printed circuit boards, relays, connectors, etc. The company also provides infrastructure, industry, and business and technology solutions. It serves automotive, manufacturing, retail, financial services, transport, telecommunications, and healthcare industries; the public sectors; and services providers. The company has strategic partnership with NetApp for enhancing data management infrastructure. Fujitsu Limited was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Essentra

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Components, Packaging, and Filters. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products. The Packaging division provides cartons, leaflets, self-adhesive labels, and printed foils for use in blister packs; and packaging and authentication solutions to the health and personal care sectors. The Filter division offers filters and packaging solutions to the roll your own segments; analytical laboratory services for ingredient measurement; and e-cigarette and heat not burn solutions for next generation products. Essentra plc is also involved in treasury, property, services, and leasing businesses. The company was formerly known as Filtrona plc and changed its name to Essentra plc in June 2013. Essentra plc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Milton Keynes, the United Kingdom.

