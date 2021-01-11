Touchpoint Group (OTCMKTS:TGHI) and Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Critical Survey

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) and Touchpoint Group (OTCMKTS:TGHI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Plantronics and Touchpoint Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plantronics 1 0 4 0 2.60 Touchpoint Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Plantronics presently has a consensus target price of $24.75, indicating a potential downside of 15.64%. Given Plantronics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Plantronics is more favorable than Touchpoint Group.

Risk & Volatility

Plantronics has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Touchpoint Group has a beta of 2.94, suggesting that its stock price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Plantronics and Touchpoint Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plantronics -52.48% 17.30% 1.67% Touchpoint Group -1,799.36% -192.24% -57.15%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Plantronics and Touchpoint Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plantronics $1.70 billion 0.71 -$827.18 million $1.99 14.74 Touchpoint Group $170,000.00 3.75 -$6.51 million N/A N/A

Touchpoint Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Plantronics.

Summary

Plantronics beats Touchpoint Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services. The company sells its products through a sales team, as well as through value-added resellers, integrators, direct marketing resellers, service providers, direct and indirect resellers, retailer, enterprise distributors, wireless carriers, and mass merchants under the Poly, Plantronics, and Polycom brands, as well as RIG brand. Plantronics, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

Touchpoint Group Company Profile

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a software development company in the United States, Hong Kong, China, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and supplies a fan engagement platform that enhances fan experience and drives commercial aspects of the sport and entertainment business. Its fan engagement platform also brings users closer to the action by enabling them to engage with clubs, favorite players, peers, and relevant brands through various features, including live streaming, access to limited edition merchandise, gamification, user rewards, third party branded offers, credit cards, and associated benefits. The company was formerly known as One Horizon Group, Inc. and changed its name to Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. in September 2019. Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. is based in Miami, Florida.

