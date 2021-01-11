CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CommScope’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.49. CommScope posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CommScope will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CommScope.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 51.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

COMM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CommScope from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.69.

Shares of CommScope stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.32. 1,701,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,328,047. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.35. CommScope has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05.

In other CommScope news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 404,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $5,269,320.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 1,316.3% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,386,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,877,000 after buying an additional 2,217,686 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in CommScope in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,352,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CommScope in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,612,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in CommScope in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,388,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CommScope by 30.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,911,897 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,256,000 after acquiring an additional 682,092 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks worldwide. The company's Connectivity segment offers fiber optic, copper cable, and connectivity solutions for use in data centers, business enterprises, telecommunications, cable television, and residential broadband networks.

