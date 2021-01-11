Joseph D’agostino Sells 20,000 Shares of Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Stock

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) CFO Joseph D’agostino sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $46,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joseph D’agostino also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Milestone Scientific alerts:

On Monday, January 11th, Joseph D’agostino sold 40,000 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total value of $94,800.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Joseph D’agostino sold 10,000 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $22,400.00.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Joseph D’agostino sold 30,000 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total value of $59,100.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Joseph D’agostino sold 40,000 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $78,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Joseph D’agostino sold 10,000 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $18,800.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Joseph D’agostino sold 10,000 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $18,500.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Joseph D’agostino sold 31,000 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $51,150.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MLSS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,465. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.89. Milestone Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $3.05.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Milestone Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Milestone Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Milestone Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Milestone Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Milestone Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on Milestone Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent System that are used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection, which allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.