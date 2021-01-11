Zacks: Analysts Expect Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) to Announce -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Matrix Service’s earnings. Matrix Service reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 126.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Matrix Service will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.55 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Matrix Service.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $182.77 million during the quarter. Matrix Service had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Matrix Service from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Matrix Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of MTRX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.60. The stock had a trading volume of 214,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,865. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.95. Matrix Service has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $21.66. The firm has a market cap of $307.04 million, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.66.

In related news, Director James Harry Miller acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $26,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 351.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 25.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

