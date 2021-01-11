Mark Zuckerberg Sells 44,750 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.41, for a total transaction of $11,877,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.39, for a total transaction of $12,055,202.50.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $11,861,435.00.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $15,657,750.00.

On Thursday, December 24th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.60, for a total transaction of $11,975,100.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.89, for a total transaction of $11,988,077.50.

On Friday, December 18th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.68, for a total transaction of $15,394,500.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 54,105 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.19, for a total transaction of $14,889,154.95.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total transaction of $15,502,500.00.

On Friday, December 11th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,560 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.67, for a total transaction of $13,015,745.20.

On Monday, December 7th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 54,679 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total transaction of $15,619,603.14.

FB stock traded down $10.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $256.84. 28,309,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,994,135. The company has a market capitalization of $731.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.57.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FB. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FB. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,222,276,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $590,767,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,856 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Facebook by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,505,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,694 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Facebook by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,560,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,956 shares during the period. 59.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

