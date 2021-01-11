Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) Trading Up 5.7%

Virios Therapeutics, LLC (NASDAQ:VIRI) shares were up 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.10 and last traded at $8.84. Approximately 361,010 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 396,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.36.

Virios Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIRI)

Virios Therapeutics, LLC, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. Its lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

