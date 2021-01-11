TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 2,749 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,948 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,749 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.8% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $22,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Cascend Securities increased their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.80.

Shares of AAPL traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $128.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,036,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,304,492. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $138.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $3,737,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,415,586. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.