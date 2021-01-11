BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Trading Down 9.6%

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) was down 9.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $81.00 and last traded at $81.24. Approximately 4,400,536 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 2,176,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.86.

BMRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.91.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.97 and a 200 day moving average of $91.41. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $4.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%. The business had revenue of $476.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $133,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 297,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,369,306.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $169,489.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,964.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 69.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,089,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $380,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,435 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,796,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,017,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,496,000 after purchasing an additional 848,740 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 291.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 744,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,630,000 after purchasing an additional 554,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,432,000. 97.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

