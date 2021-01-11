BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Trading Down 9.6%

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) was down 9.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $81.00 and last traded at $81.24. Approximately 4,400,536 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 2,176,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.86.
BMRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.91.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.97 and a 200 day moving average of $91.41. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $133,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 297,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,369,306.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $169,489.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,964.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 69.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,089,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $380,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,435 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,796,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,017,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,496,000 after purchasing an additional 848,740 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 291.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 744,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,630,000 after purchasing an additional 554,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,432,000. 97.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
