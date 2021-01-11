GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Stock Price Down 7.4%

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)’s stock price dropped 7.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.40 and last traded at $14.81. Approximately 3,050,044 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,728,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

GOCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of GoHealth from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of GoHealth from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GoHealth in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.30.

Get GoHealth alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.11.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $163.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GoHealth, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in GoHealth during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in GoHealth during the third quarter worth about $41,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in GoHealth during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in GoHealth during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in GoHealth during the third quarter worth about $165,000. 1.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO)

As a leading health insurance marketplace, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.