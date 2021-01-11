Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Trading Down 7.5%

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) shares fell 7.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $91.02 and last traded at $94.08. 788,494 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 988,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.67.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BEAM. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 529,075.00% and a negative return on equity of 103.41%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEAM. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing therapies for the development of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; CAR-T cell therapies for pediatric T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and pediatric acute myeloid leukemia; therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1A; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders.

