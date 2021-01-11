Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Trading Down 6.3%

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) traded down 6.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.65 and last traded at $6.72. 3,762,832 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 7,496,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.17.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orchard Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Orchard Therapeutics from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $653.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average of $4.92.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics plc will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC raised its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC raised its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 30,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 11,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

