Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)’s stock price was down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.91 and last traded at $10.96. Approximately 2,058,599 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 2,245,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.56.
Several analysts recently issued reports on SKT shares. BidaskClub lowered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. KeyCorp raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.91.
The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.17 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.45.
About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT)
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.
