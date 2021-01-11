McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Trading Up 5.1%

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)’s share price was up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.37 and last traded at $18.30. Approximately 1,343,433 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,024,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.41.

Several equities analysts have commented on MCFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Pritchard Capital assumed coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.47.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McAfee Corp. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd.

In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 408,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $7,717,626.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 3,788,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $71,603,349.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

