Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Shares Down 5.3%

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) shares dropped 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.26 and last traded at $12.62. Approximately 1,305,134 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,257,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.32.

CGEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Compugen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.75 and a 200 day moving average of $14.94. The firm has a market cap of $863.46 million, a PE ratio of -34.11 and a beta of 2.52.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Compugen’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGEN. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Compugen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Compugen by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Compugen in the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Compugen by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Compugen in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

