Parkside Advisors LLC Sells 1,016 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Parkside Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 109,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.9% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 73,274,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,941,000 after purchasing an additional 706,017 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 70,131,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066,554 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,971,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,079 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,868,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,140 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,735,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,265,000 after buying an additional 420,567 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.50. The company had a trading volume of 9,392,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,201,033. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.58 and a 200 day moving average of $42.48. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $49.18.

