Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Reduced by Tri Star Advisors Inc.

Tri Star Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 0.6% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. State Street Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 167,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after acquiring an additional 38,784 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 229,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 77,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,392,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,201,033. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $49.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.48.

