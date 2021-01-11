stETH (Lido) Hits Market Capitalization of $27.75 Million (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. stETH (Lido) has a market cap of $27.75 million and $50,991.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be purchased for $1,067.38 or 0.03073391 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00023393 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00109134 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00065583 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.00257918 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00061577 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 53.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000634 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido) launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 25,999 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido) can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

