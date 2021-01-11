Connectome (CNTM) Achieves Market Cap of $1.94 Million

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One Connectome token can now be bought for approximately $1.60 or 0.00004620 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Connectome has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. Connectome has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $3.82 million worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00040901 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005335 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00036270 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,353.35 or 0.03896780 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $110.98 or 0.00319544 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00013962 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Connectome

Connectome (CNTM) is a token. It launched on May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 tokens. Connectome’s official website is connectome.to . Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

Connectome Token Trading

Connectome can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Connectome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Connectome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

