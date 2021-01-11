$320.29 Million in Sales Expected for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) will post $320.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for VeriSign’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $319.87 million to $320.70 million. VeriSign reported sales of $310.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that VeriSign will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover VeriSign.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.07 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share.

VRSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. VeriSign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.80.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.55, for a total value of $1,281,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 873,385 shares in the company, valued at $186,511,366.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.69, for a total transaction of $132,217.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,946,576.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,670 shares of company stock worth $8,350,121. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VeriSign stock traded down $3.29 on Monday, hitting $199.15. The stock had a trading volume of 422,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,221. VeriSign has a one year low of $148.77 and a one year high of $221.30. The stock has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.62.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

