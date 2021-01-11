SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) will post sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.18 billion. SS&C Technologies posted sales of $1.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full-year sales of $4.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.60 billion to $4.65 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $4.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.85%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine lowered SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SS&C Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

NASDAQ:SSNC traded down $1.07 on Monday, hitting $70.78. 836,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,058. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.94 and a 200-day moving average of $63.32. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 211.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 10,204 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 306,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,265,000 after buying an additional 6,656 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 78,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after buying an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 43,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 21,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 406,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,625,000 after purchasing an additional 7,803 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

