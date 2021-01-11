Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.29 Billion

Brokerages predict that Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) will post $18.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.81 billion and the highest is $19.78 billion. Valero Energy posted sales of $27.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full year sales of $64.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $59.31 billion to $68.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $84.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $79.16 billion to $92.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.79 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VLO. Mizuho lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. CSFB restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub raised Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.07.

VLO traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,763,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,735,105. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $98.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.89.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $180,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 32,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 6,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 16,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.2% in the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

