Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Trading Up 11.3%

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) traded up 11.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.61 and last traded at $0.60. 17,942,965 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 18,528,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

ASRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Assertio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assertio in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded shares of Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Assertio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average of $0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $64.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.68.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). Assertio had a negative net margin of 145.15% and a negative return on equity of 259.36%. The business had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.51 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Assertio Holdings, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Assertio news, major shareholder Group L.P. Cr sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 7,784,334 shares of company stock worth $2,880,204 over the last quarter. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Assertio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Assertio by 5,626.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 118,997 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assertio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Assertio by 39.2% during the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 701,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 197,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Assertio by 71.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 749,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 313,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

Assertio Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASRT)

Assertio Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States. Its specialty pharmaceutical products include CAMBIA, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) for treating migraine; Zipsor, an NSAID for relief of mild to moderate acute pain; Gralise, a once-daily formulation of gabapentin for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; NUCYNTA ER, an extended-release version of tapentadol for the management of neuropathic pain associated with diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and NUCYNTA IR, an immediate release version of tapentadol for the management of moderate to severe acute pain.

