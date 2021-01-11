Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $277.38 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) to announce sales of $277.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zendesk’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $279.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $276.45 million. Zendesk reported sales of $229.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $261.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.77 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. Zendesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on ZEN. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Zendesk from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Zendesk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zendesk from $134.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Zendesk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Zendesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.44.

ZEN stock traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $152.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,730,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,783. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.98 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.85. Zendesk has a 1-year low of $50.23 and a 1-year high of $153.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

In other news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $49,494.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,572. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Geschke sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total value of $764,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,695 shares in the company, valued at $5,236,589.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,076 shares of company stock worth $16,126,050 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Zendesk by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Zendesk by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Zendesk by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 112,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,586,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,661,000. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

