Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Sells 8,972 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 79.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,344 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 8,972 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Oracle by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,299 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. F&V Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 112,205 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,259,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Oracle by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 117,700 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,614,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.34.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,163,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.03. 6,284,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,726,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.17. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $66.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

