Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

Get Entegris alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Entegris from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Entegris from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Entegris from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Entegris from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG traded up $1.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.50. 649,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,419. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.05 and a beta of 1.35. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $38.12 and a fifty-two week high of $102.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Entegris will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Entegris news, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $307,458.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,236.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stuart Tison sold 3,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $268,626.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,971,102.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the third quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Entegris by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entegris (ENTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.