Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Eastern Bankshares Inc. provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial and small business customers. It provides banking, trust, and investment services, as well as insurance services, through its full-service bank branches and insurance offices. Eastern Bankshares Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastern Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBC traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $16.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,449. Eastern Bankshares has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $17.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. On average, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company offers interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans.

