Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Sells $3,112,739.70 in Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) insider Brian Grassadonia sold 13,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.65, for a total transaction of $3,112,739.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,069,110.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Brian Grassadonia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 5th, Brian Grassadonia sold 4,594 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.26, for a total transaction of $1,030,250.44.

SQ traded down $15.95 on Monday, hitting $225.50. The company had a trading volume of 14,012,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,816,438. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.18. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $246.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $101.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.71 and a beta of 2.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 12.1% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Square during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Square during the second quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Square by 39.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 196,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,649,000 after purchasing an additional 56,023 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Square in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SQ. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Square from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Square from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Square from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Square from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.76.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

