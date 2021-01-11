Igor Samartsev Sells 6,500 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Stock

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) CTO Igor Samartsev sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total value of $1,498,055.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ:IPGP traded up $3.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $245.51. 258,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,233. IPG Photonics Co. has a twelve month low of $98.04 and a twelve month high of $246.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.09 and a quick ratio of 8.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.42 and a 200 day moving average of $182.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 122.60 and a beta of 1.48.
IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.23). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on IPGP. Zacks Investment Research lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.45.
About IPG Photonics
IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
