Igor Samartsev Sells 6,500 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Stock

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) CTO Igor Samartsev sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total value of $1,498,055.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:IPGP traded up $3.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $245.51. 258,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,233. IPG Photonics Co. has a twelve month low of $98.04 and a twelve month high of $246.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.09 and a quick ratio of 8.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.42 and a 200 day moving average of $182.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 122.60 and a beta of 1.48.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.23). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. FMR LLC boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 11,235.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 463,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,357,000 after acquiring an additional 459,516 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 3,852.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 235,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,287,000 after purchasing an additional 229,131 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 838.2% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 122,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,853,000 after purchasing an additional 109,613 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 618,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,190,000 after purchasing an additional 68,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 236.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,421,000 after purchasing an additional 68,625 shares in the last quarter. 60.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IPGP. Zacks Investment Research lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.45.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

