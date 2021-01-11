Insider Selling: QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Sells 32,099 Shares of Stock

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Douglas Valenti sold 32,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $660,918.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,329 shares in the company, valued at $8,036,874.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Douglas Valenti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 8th, Douglas Valenti sold 24,400 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $528,504.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Douglas Valenti sold 28,200 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $619,836.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Douglas Valenti sold 2,083 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $44,222.09.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Douglas Valenti sold 2,083 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $37,702.30.

On Friday, November 20th, Douglas Valenti sold 14,283 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $247,952.88.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Douglas Valenti sold 11,600 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $199,636.00.

On Monday, November 16th, Douglas Valenti sold 18,000 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $316,080.00.

On Friday, November 13th, Douglas Valenti sold 24,400 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $419,192.00.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Douglas Valenti sold 23,896 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $407,187.84.

On Monday, October 26th, Douglas Valenti sold 18,009 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $295,167.51.

QuinStreet stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.51. The company had a trading volume of 353,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,349. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $22.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.07.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $139.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on QuinStreet from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised QuinStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barrington Research increased their price target on QuinStreet from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

