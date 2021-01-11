Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Sells $91,667.73 in Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Kevin Maddock sold 17,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $91,667.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,410.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of RMNI stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.01. 309,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,326. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average is $4.30. The stock has a market cap of $458.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.41. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $6.08.

Get Rimini Street alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on RMNI. Craig Hallum began coverage on Rimini Street in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 151.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the third quarter worth $63,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the third quarter worth $76,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the third quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the second quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors own 51.05% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.