Insider Selling: Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) CFO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,639,561. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:PII traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.74. 398,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,882. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $110.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.77. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.35 and a beta of 2.11.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.66. Polaris had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 32.38%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.24%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 108.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the third quarter worth about $50,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 165.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 2,032.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PII shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Longbow Research raised shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Polaris from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.73.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

