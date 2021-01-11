Insider Selling: Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) CFO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,639,561. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:PII traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.74. 398,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,882. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $110.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.77. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.35 and a beta of 2.11.
Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.66. Polaris had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 32.38%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 108.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the third quarter worth about $50,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 165.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 2,032.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on PII shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Longbow Research raised shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Polaris from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.73.
About Polaris
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.
