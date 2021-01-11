NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Shares Up 5.2%

NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC)’s stock price shot up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.91 and last traded at $11.91. 180,096 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 264,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.32.

Several research firms have commented on NXTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Get NextCure alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $328.16 million, a PE ratio of -10.54 and a beta of -0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 51.73 and a current ratio of 51.73.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.02). NextCure had a negative net margin of 65.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextCure, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in NextCure by 18.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in NextCure by 5.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in NextCure by 499.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in NextCure by 61.2% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in NextCure by 20.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextCure Company Profile (NASDAQ:NXTC)

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for NextCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.