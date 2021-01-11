Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Trading 11.2% Higher

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) shares traded up 11.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.39 and last traded at $10.94. 313,713 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 126% from the average session volume of 138,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Sharps Compliance from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Sharps Compliance in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sharps Compliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sharps Compliance has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.85.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.51. The company has a market cap of $180.36 million, a P/E ratio of 81.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of -0.45.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 million. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Sharps Compliance news, Director John W. Dalton sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $74,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 928,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,614,976.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 13,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $127,724.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 922,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,614,636.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,589,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Sharps Compliance by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 736,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 138,200 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the 2nd quarter valued at $440,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sharps Compliance by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 388,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 55,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. 43.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED)

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.