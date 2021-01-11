Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) were up 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.23 and last traded at $10.88. Approximately 3,689,556 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 2,113,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.28.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOGO shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Gogo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $927.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.66.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gogo Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Wade sold 9,982 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $103,912.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,552 shares in the company, valued at $505,426.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Crandall acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $206,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,198.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 834,432 shares of company stock valued at $8,460,826. Corporate insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gogo by 46.0% in the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 3,650,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gogo by 27.7% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,755,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 380,334 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gogo in the third quarter valued at about $6,553,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gogo by 4.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 352,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 13,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gogo in the third quarter valued at about $3,125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

