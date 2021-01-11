Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Shares Up 6.3%

Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN)’s share price shot up 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.99 and last traded at $0.86. 16,282,181 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 20,997,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZSAN. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Zosano Pharma from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Zosano Pharma in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Zosano Pharma from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zosano Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.75.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.93. The stock has a market cap of $59.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.98.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZSAN. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Zosano Pharma by 437.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 120,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 97,838 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,106,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 529,997 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $734,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 12,157.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,266,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,972 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.
Zosano Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZSAN)
Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its intracutaneous microneedle system. Its lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.
