Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Shares Up 6.3%

Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN)’s share price shot up 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.99 and last traded at $0.86. 16,282,181 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 20,997,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZSAN. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Zosano Pharma from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Zosano Pharma in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Zosano Pharma from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zosano Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.93. The stock has a market cap of $59.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.98.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zosano Pharma Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZSAN. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Zosano Pharma by 437.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 120,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 97,838 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,106,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 529,997 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $734,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 12,157.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,266,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,972 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Zosano Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its intracutaneous microneedle system. Its lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

