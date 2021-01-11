BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Trading 7.4% Higher

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) shares traded up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.75 and last traded at $13.55. 427,801 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 317,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.62.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded BeyondSpring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on BeyondSpring in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BeyondSpring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on BeyondSpring from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on BeyondSpring in a report on Monday, December 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. BeyondSpring currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

Get BeyondSpring alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.49 million, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 0.60.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BeyondSpring Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BeyondSpring by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,154,000 after buying an additional 36,172 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in BeyondSpring by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 13,635 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in BeyondSpring by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BeyondSpring in the 2nd quarter worth about $503,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in BeyondSpring by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

BeyondSpring Company Profile (NASDAQ:BYSI)

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin that is in late stage clinical trials as an anti-cancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) for the prevention of high and intermediate risk chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for BeyondSpring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeyondSpring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.