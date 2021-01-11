Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) Shares Up 5.4%

Shares of Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) shot up 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.60 and last traded at $14.06. 509,174 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 378,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.34.

Separately, ThinkEquity began coverage on shares of Vision Marine Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Vision Marine Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:VMAR)

There is no company description available for Vision Marine Technologies Inc

