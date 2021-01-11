Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Stock Price Up 7%

Shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) rose 7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.92 and last traded at $13.39. Approximately 3,638,065 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 2,949,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.51.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VFF. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on shares of Village Farms International and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Village Farms International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $883.61 million, a P/E ratio of -83.69 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.72.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $43.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.85 million. Analysts anticipate that Village Farms International, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher C. Woodward sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $53,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 128,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $1,343,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,559,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,897,078.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 395,100 shares of company stock worth $4,401,100. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Village Farms International by 1,951.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Village Farms International in the third quarter worth $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Village Farms International by 17.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Village Farms International in the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Village Farms International in the second quarter worth $102,000. 14.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

