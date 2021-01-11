Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Buys 141 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 7,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 29,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.17. 3,933,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,239,025. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $99.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.00.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

