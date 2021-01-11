Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L) (LON:MTRO) Receives GBX 100 Consensus PT from Analysts

Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L) (LON:MTRO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 100 ($1.31).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTRO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L) in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L) in a report on Monday, October 12th.

Get Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Daniel Frumkin bought 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 60 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of £210,000 ($274,366.34).

Shares of MTRO stock traded up GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 134.90 ($1.76). 1,442,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,378. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 123.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 98.37. Metro Bank PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 57.36 ($0.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 250 ($3.27). The firm has a market capitalization of £232.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55.

About Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L)

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.