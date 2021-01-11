Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NSRGY shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC upgraded shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of NSRGY traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $113.21. 342,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,116. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.57. The company has a market cap of $326.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.35. Nestlé has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $122.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harding Loevner LP bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the third quarter worth $954,286,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in Nestlé by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 876,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,584,000 after acquiring an additional 34,746 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in Nestlé by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 37,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nestlé by 12.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 194.1% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

