Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.30.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXP. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other Eagle Materials news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total transaction of $228,594.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,747,371.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 4,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $468,398.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,355.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,298 shares of company stock valued at $11,711,978. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the third quarter worth $92,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the third quarter worth $202,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 6.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the third quarter worth $226,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the third quarter worth $235,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $113.34. 269,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.65. Eagle Materials has a fifty-two week low of $41.83 and a fifty-two week high of $113.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

