TrueUSD Price Tops $1.00 (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. TrueUSD has a market capitalization of $275.16 million and approximately $228.29 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TrueUSD has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One TrueUSD coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002850 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00040767 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005355 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00036910 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,380.12 or 0.03931604 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $112.64 or 0.00320893 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00013894 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 275,031,537 coins. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken . TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD, part of the TrustToken asset tokenization platform, is a blockchain-based stablecoin pegged to the value of USD. In the TrueUSD system, U.S Dollars are held in the bank accounts of multiple trust companies that have signed escrow agreements, rather than in a bank account controlled by a single company. The contents of said bank accounts are published every day and are subject to monthly audits. If someone wants to obtain TrueUSD through the online application, they will need to pass a KYC/AML check. Once that’s complete, they can send USD to one of TrueUSD’s trust company partners. Once the funds are verified by the trust company, their API will instruct the TrueUSD smart contract to issue tokens on a 1 to 1 ratio and to send them to the Ethereum address associated with the account at hand. Once in the wallet, the tokens can be transferred to a friend or used as payment, combining the advantages of fiat (stability and trust) with those of cryptocurrencies (reduced fees and transfer times). The user can also redeem real US Dollars by sending the TUSD tokens back to the smart contract address, which will notify the trust company, and initiate a bank transfer to the user’s account. “

TrueUSD Coin Trading

TrueUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

