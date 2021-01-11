PIBBLE (PIB) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One PIBBLE token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PIBBLE has a total market capitalization of $3.19 million and $82,815.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PIBBLE has traded down 10.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00040767 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005355 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00036910 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,380.12 or 0.03931604 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.64 or 0.00320893 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00013894 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PIBBLE Profile

PIBBLE (CRYPTO:PIB) is a token. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,320,690,000 tokens. The official website for PIBBLE is www.pibble.io . PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PIBBLE is medium.com/@pibbleio

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

Buying and Selling PIBBLE

PIBBLE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIBBLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIBBLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

