TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.2% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 86 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 62,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $203,826,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,648.85.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total value of $6,401,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,873,200.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $68.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3,114.21. 3,644,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,693,040. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,181.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,148.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

